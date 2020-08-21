Plane for Navalny’s possible transportation to Germany bound from Nuremberg

BERLIN, August 21. /TASS/. Germany has sent a plane to transport Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care at one of the Omsk hospitals, to Germany for treatment, the Bild newspaper reported on Friday, citing its own sources.

According to the paper, the plane carrying specialists began its journey from Nuremberg to Omsk at 03:11 am (04:11 am Moscow time). The blogger may be transported to Berlin this afternoon or early in the evening.

The flight was arranged by the Cinema for Peace human rights foundation. German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier said that Germany was ready to provide medical care to Navalny.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin will help transport Navany abroad if there is such a request.

On Thursday morning, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight. According to Yarmysh, Navalny only drank tea in the morning. She claimed that the blogger may have been poisoned.