Navalny remains in serious condition

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Blogger Alexei Navalny is stable in serious condition, the Health Ministry of Russia’s Omsk region said in a statement on VKontakte.

"The blogger was brought to the hospital unconscious. All necessary examinations were carried out immediately and Alexei was hooked up to a ventilator. Doctors consider his current condition to be serious but stable," the statement reads.

The ministry added that doctors had held telemedicine consultations with leading federal medical centers to determine a treatment strategy.

"Intensivists and neurophysiologists from the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center and the Burdenko National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery will arrive in Omsk tomorrow to hold a case conference," the statement added.

On Thursday morning, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said that a plane carrying the blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after Navalny had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight.