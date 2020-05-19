Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row.
Russia’s Transport Ministry hopes to resume international air service in July
Domestic transportation can begin gradual recovery in mid-June, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich said
Russia’s latest armored engineering vehicle passes all trials
The new vehicle is designated to provide for the troops’ advance and carry out engineering works under enemy fire
WHO notes good COVID-19 testing in Russia — official
At the same time, Ryan noted that Russia’s coronavirus death toll was relatively low
Vietnam to offer medical products including masks as aid to Russia, says embassy
The country has already carried out several such deliveries for free
Over 110 countries back Australia’s call for coronavirus inquiry - top diplomat
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in turn, said that Canberra's push for an inquiry was not aimed at blaming any country
Moon exploration projects could help Russia-US cooperation - Roscosmos
Russia’s participation in the Gateway project to create a lunar orbiter jointly with the US can become a first step in signing a Moscow-Washington agreement within the framework of the Artemis Accords
Russia sends three batches of fabric for face masks to Iran in humanitarian aid
In April, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said the country was in dire need of medical masks, lung ventilators and test systems
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
FT publishes Russian ambassador’s official response to article on COVID-19 mortality
Kelin said the May 11 article "carries inaccurate statements coupled with an unacceptable and unprofessional one-sided narrative."
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
WTI oil price collapse below zero may repeat as early as May 19, say experts
They noted that the chances for it are small but the possibility is not ruled out
All four planes with Russian troops return from Serbia
All servicemen will undergo medical examination and their temperature will be measured
Coronavirus situation stabilizes across Russia, chief sanitary doctor says
According to Anna Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, this progress has been achieved due to Russians’ careful attention to their health
Kremlin spokesman says he continues to receive coronavirus treatment
Earlier, a number of Russian officials have contracted the coronavirus infection
Citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine seek help of Russian Embassy in US
Earlier a passenger plane of the Russian flagship airline Aeroflot took off from JFK Airport in New York to Moscow, carrying Russian citizens
Putin says Russia’s combat aircraft outshine foreign rivals
Russia is capable of producing the whole range of military and civil aircraft and helicopters, Putin said
Putin hopes Netanyahu’s new government will continue cooperation with Russia
On Sunday, Israel’s Knesset approved the country’s 35th coalition government
Russia launches production of Su-35 fighter jets for Egypt — source
The timeframe for first batch’s delivery has not been set yet, due to restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus outbreak
Russia’s modern weapons developed thanks to fundamental science - Putin
If it were not for well-developed fundamental science in Russia, there would be no modern types of weapons, Russian President said
Press review: Microsoft’s ‘free’ offer to Russia and EU’s stance on Iran arms embargo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 15
Expert links Russia’s low coronavirus death rate to high herd immunity
To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,722 fatalities and 70,209 recoveries
Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
The daily growth is 3.6% against 3.5% a day earlier
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to receive 4 ships with Kalibr missiles and Pantsir systems
The Pantsir-M close-in weapon systems will soon undergo testing on the Odintsovo corvette
Shipbuilders to complete repairs of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship on June 26
A source in the defense industry earlier told TASS there were plans to complete the Moskva’s repairs by June 20
Senior Russian diplomat warns West will pay high price for sanctions during pandemic
According to the diplomat, although the US is at the epicenter of the pandemic, some politicians there are still focused on the anti-Russian policy
Drills involving Russian, Chinese and South African ships kick off in Cape Town
Earlier there were plans to carry out naval drills between South Africa and France and then Germany in the Cape of Good Hope area, which were rescheduled for next year
Press review: Syrian MP castigates Kremlin and US strangles Russian cryptocurrency project
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 13
Russia, Venezuela looking at establishing direct air service - Russian ambassador
According to Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, possibilities for the establishment of direct air service between the two countries have been considered for quite a time
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out over ten long-distance missions in 2020
May 18 marks the 317th anniversary of Russia’s Baltic Fleet
Russian doctors not trying to hide COVID-19 cases, deputy PM says
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also noted that the official mortality rate for April would be made public only in late May
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Russian envoy to Iran refutes allegations Moscow is dissatisfied with Syria’s Assad
Only Syrian people are the decision-makers of their country, noted Levan Dzhagaryan
Russia reports less than 9,000 COVID-19 cases over past day for first time since May 1
To date, Russia has confirmed 290,678 coronavirus cases in all regions
Tanker with 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in Klaipeda in early June
American oil will be delivered from Klaipeda to OJSC Naftan in the Vitebsk region by rail
Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission being prepared
Video format not ruled out, said Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov
Alisher Usmanov gains one notch to number seven in Britain’s top ten super-rich
The wealth of the head of the USM holding is estimated at 11.68 bln pounds
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Russia plans to develop new Venus exploration program
The first expedition under the program will be Venera-D, the launch of which is scheduled for the end of the 2020s
