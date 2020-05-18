Russia to begin clinical trials of anti-coronavirus vaccine in one month

"Russia manufactures more than 20 testing systems. It is developing full-cycle medicines, which are ready for clinical use. Serious work is being done to develop vaccines for preventive immunization against the disease. It is planned to begin their clinical trials in a month," the ministry’s press service quoted Murashko as saying at the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly.

The minister also said that Russia is conducting more than 150,000 tests for the novel coronavirus infection a day. More than 1.4 million specialists have been re-trained to treat COVID patients and more than 130,000 extra beds have been provided. "The package of measures that are being implemented in Russia have made it possible to avoid an exponential spread of the coronavirus infection in the country. These measures have helped to achieve one of lowest mortality rates," he said.

"Russia stands for enhancing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) role as the leader of international cooperation in the public health sphere. We stress its important role in coordinating multilateral anti-COVID efforts. In order to help the WHO, we have allocated financial and methodological resources and supported its initiatives and projects. Russian experts took part in WHO’s country missions on combating the coronavirus outbreak," Murashko said. "In conclusion, I would like to stress that we can stop the infection only through joint efforts."

To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 70,209 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,722 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.