COVID-19 vaccine development may turn into an ideological race, say experts

Specialists all over the world work on almost 119 vaccine projects, out of which only nine projects from Canada, the US, China and the UK advanced to the clinical testing stage

BELGRADE, April 30. /TASS/. Developing a coronavirus vaccine may turn into an ideological race between the world’s leading powers, says a collective statement of the Belgrade Forum for the World of Equals, an organization of Serbian diplomats, political scientists, and military and medical officers, obtained by TASS Thursday. "With the few exceptions, the humanity did not show any significant feats of solidarity in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, [the humanity’s] western part — especially so," the statement reads.

The representatives of the organization express their concerns that a "race to find a vaccine" will begin soon, which may turn into an ideological war: "That who finds the vaccine first, will have more success convincing others that his vaccine is better than [that of] the others." According to the experts, it is possible that "propaganda, not the vaccine quality, will shape" the balance of world powers after the pandemic. The Belgrade Forum for the World of Equals is an expert club, created in 2000, which analyses events in Serbia, in the Balkans and in the entire world. It is currently presided by one of its co-founders, former Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia Zivadin Jovanovic. Earlier, Serbian Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Affairs Zoran Djordjevic told TASS that Serbian authorities do not rule out a second wave of the coronavirus infection until a vaccine is found. The total coronavirus case count in Serbia is 8,724, the total fatality count is 173. Serbia has completely sealed off its borders, introduced a state of emergency and a curfew and cancelled the parliamentary elections.