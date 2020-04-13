Russian medics visit hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Serbia's Vranje

BELGRADE, April 13. /TASS/. A group of Russian military medics has visited the Serbian town of Vranje in order to assess the situation with the novel coronavirus, the city administration informed on Monday.

"A medical team from the Russian Federation is currently in the city of Vranje, where it took part in a meeting with specialists organized by Mayor Slobodan Milenkovic. During the meeting, they assessed the epidemiological situation in the city as well as all actions and measures taken by the city emergency task force and the local crisis center to combat the spread of COVID-19. During the meeting, they discussed the opportunities of developing cooperation to combat the coronavirus," the message informs.

After the meeting, Russian military medics toured all hospitals and other medical facilities in the city where COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment.

Currently, Serbia has documented 2,684 cases of the novel coronavirus. Eighty people have died, 146 are on artificial ventilation machines. Serbia has declared a national emergency, fully closing its borders and introducing a curfew. Parliamentary elections have been canceled. The country has also shut down bus and rail service between Serbian cities. People over 65 are prohibited from leaving the house.