Serbian president says his son infected with coronavirus

"When that started, my [22-year-old] son Danilo [Vucic] told me that it is not an option to give in. My eldest has got infected with coronavirus, his clinical picture is such that he was admitted to an infectious disease hospital. Son, you will defeat it, too," the president wrote.

According to the latest reports, Serbia has 2,447 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths so far. Earlier, the country asked Russia’s assistance to help fight the coronavirus spread. On April 3-4, Russian military transport planes delivered 87 Russian military medics, virologists and specialists of the radiation, chemical and biological defense, as well as medical equipment, protective gear and 16 units of military hardware. Russian doctors and nurses have been deployed to Belgrade, Valjevo, Novi Sad, Nis, Cuprija, Kragujevac, and Kikinda.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.