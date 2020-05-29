Russian specialists to check Fregat booster at Kourou space site for oxidizer leaks

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. French specialists have detected systematic signals from the alarm system indicating the presence of oxidizer vapors at the storage facility of the booster Fregat at the Kourou space site, the press-service of Roscosmos corporation told TASS on Friday.

"On May 21, 2020 the French side said that the alarm system repeatedly identified the presence of oxidizer vapors at the storage facility of the booster Fregat," Roscosmos said.

Russian specialists will be dispatched there at the beginning of June to look into the situation on site and take the necessary measures.