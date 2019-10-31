Roscosmos to help NASA with delivery of astronauts to space station

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos will help NASA with the delivery of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"We will try to help our American colleagues and make our crews more compact," Rogozin said after a reporting conference of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics.

As the Roscosmos chief said, this will affect Russia’s plans.

Rogozin gave instructions to allocate funds for making two additional Soyuz MS manned spaceships, including due to the need to deliver NASA astronauts to the ISS.

"I gave a command to Roscosmos yesterday to allocate extra funds to make two more [Soyuz] spaceships. The production capacities of our factory [the Energia Space Rocket Corporation] allow producing four spaceships a year but it is possible to produce five spacecraft. There are such possibilities and we will make use of them. Apart from our plans under the federal space program, we are now placing extra orders for two new spaceships," the Roscosmos chief said.