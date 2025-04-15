Russia’s oil export revenues up $700 mln in March — IEA

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s revenues from oil exports rose by $700 mln in March 2025 month-on-month to $14.3 bln, though they were $3.7 bln lower than in the same period last year due to a decline in global prices, International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

That said, daily oil export remained at the February level, while overall monthly export rose due to an increase in the number of days in March, which resulted in higher revenues despite pries. Russia’s oil export grew by 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March month-on-month to 4.68 mln barrels per day (mbd), while export of petroleum products fell by 20,000 bpd to 2.7 mbd. Compared to March 2024, supplies of oil and petroleum products went down by 390,000 bpd and by 210,000 bpd, respectively.

Exports of oil and petroleum products in March totaled 7.38 mbd, which is almost equal to the February level (7.37 mbd), though it was 590,000 bpd lower than in the previous year.

"The drop mostly reflects the fall in international crude prices since January, with North Sea Dated reaching its lowest monthly average level since August 2021," the report said. The widening price discounts on Russian grades versus global benchmarks since 10 January added to overall price weakness, the agency added.

In March 2025, Russia produced 9.07 mbd of oil compared with 9.08 mbd in February, the report said.