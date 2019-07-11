Russian Defense Ministry assumes control over satellites launched from Plesetsk

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has assumed control over four satellites launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the interests of the Russian military, the ministry's press service told reporters on Thursday.

"The spacecraft launched by the Aerospace Defense Forces from the State Trial Cosmodrome Plesetsk on July 10, have been delivered to the designated orbit, and the Russian Defense Ministry assumed control over the satellites," the press service said.

"Stable telemetric communication has been established and is maintained with the spacecraft. The control systems of the spacecraft are functioning in the routine mode," the press service added.

This was the second launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2019.