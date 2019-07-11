Military satellites launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome successfully delivered to orbit

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Four satellites launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on Wednesday in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry were delivered to the designated orbit, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"The Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket launched on July 10 at 8:14pm Moscow time from the State Trial Cosmodrome Plesetsk (Arkhangelsk region), has successfully delivered the Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraft to the designated orbit," the press service said.

The launch and delivery of spacecraft to the orbit by the Volga upper stage was carried out in the routine mode, the press service added.

This was the second launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2019.