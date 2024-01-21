Those responsible for terror attack on Donetsk will be punished - Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk is a terror attack against Russian civilians and those responsible for it will inevitably be punished, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime, backed by the United States and its satellites, has staged another barbaric terror attack against Russia’s civilian population," the ministry said,

"Russia’s Investigative Committee has begun a probe into this crime. All those responsible for this and other terror attacks on our soil will inevitably be punished," it warned.

The ministry stressed that Russia strongly condemns this "treacherous strike on the civilian population." "The West’s obsessive desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia by means of Ukrainian stooges, whom it is ready to support endlessly, is pushing the Kiev regime toward more and more reckless steps, such as acts of terrorism, gross violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes," the ministry said. "Russia calls on all responsible governments and relevant international structures to come out with a resolute condemnation of this atrocious terror attack. Their silence will be interpreted as their tacit approval of the killings of civilians, which will encourage the Ukrainian neo-Nazi to further bloody crimes."

According to the ministry, Ukraine’s terror attacks, in particular Sunday’s missile strike on Donetsk, show that the Kiev regime has no will to settle the conflict. "The Kiev regime’s terror attacks vividly demonstrate that it has no political will for peace and the settlement of the conflict by diplomatic means," the ministry said. "The need for attaining all the goals and tasks of the special military operation is obvious. No threats to security and acts of terrorism must not come from the territory of Ukraine."

A market in Donetsk came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. According to head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems. As a result, twenty-five people were killed and twenty more were wounded.