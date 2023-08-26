Losses of Ukraine’s National Guard brigade amount to 75-80% — Chechen leader

GROZNY, August 26. /TASS/. Only 20-25% of personnel of the 4th assault brigade of the Ukrainian army’s National Guard in the Kleshcheyevka area survived, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

"Yesterday, Apty Aronovich (Alaudinov, Akhmat special forces chief and Kadyrov’s aide - TASS) talked with another batch of POWs who fought in the Kleshcheyevka area as part of the 4th assault brigade of the Ukrainian army’s National Guard. According to one captive, their unit has lost an enormous number of personnel in clashes and is currently numbering only 20-25% of its total staff. This situation is making many of them pause and think and make the only right choice to lay their arms down," he wrote.