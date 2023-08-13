Additional rescue team arrives in Far Eastern Primorye Region to fight floods

VLADIVOSTOK, August 13. /TASS/. An additional rescue team has arrived in the flood-ravaged city of Ussuriysk in the Far Eastern Primorye Region from Khabarovsk, the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Today an additional group of specialists of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Amur Rescue Center has arrived together with engineering equipment in the city of Ussuriysk from Khabarovsk. The Khabarovsk rescue team’s equipment includes dump trucks, a loader, a trawl and an excavator," the regional branch said in a statement.

The additional rescue forces that have arrived in Ussuriysk will deal with strengthening and backfilling the washed-away roadbed, erecting protective dams and carrying out other emergency and rescue works, it said.

The press office of the Ussuriysk city administration earlier told TASS that this year’s floods were the worst in a decade.

Heavy rains lashed the Primorye Region in the Russian Far East on August 9-11, with up to 188 millimeters of precipitation falling down and causing local rivers to overflow their banks. The Ussuriysk urban district and Spassk-Dalniy were among the worst-hit areas. A regional-level state of emergency was declared in 21 Primorye Region municipalities.