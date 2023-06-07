Russian envoy outraged by Germany’s speculations on destruction of Kakhovka dam

BERLIN, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev expressed his indignation over claims made by some German politicians and mass media, who blamed Russia for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and called to refrain from dissemination of false information.

"We noted remarks made by German politicians and reports in mass media that categorically hold Russia responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. We are outraged by the speculations that bear signs of a coordinated disinformation campaign, aimed at discrediting our country and at justification of terrorist acts of the Kiev regime," Nechayev noted, calling to "refrain from disseminating false information and to condemn the criminal actions of the Kiev regime."

According to the envoy, the fact that the conclusions on Russia’s alleged involvement in this terror attack were made mere hours after the tragedy and based exclusively on Ukrainian sources is frustrating.

"We decisively condemn the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which led to a wide-scale humanitarian and ecological catastrophe, the full scope of consequences of which is yet to be assessed. The involvement of the Kiev regime in this tragedy is beyond doubt: even before, Ukrainian force repeatedly massively shelled the Kakhovka dam," Nechayev concluded.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed in his interview for RTL that the responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam lies with Russia, who aimed to stop the Ukrainian offensive. According to the Chancellor, the strike on the dam was something that has been feared for a long time. Meanwhile, the Bild claimed that the dam was "blown up by Russia" in its report on the incident, but later changed the headline to a neutral one.