Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter downed by Russian Su-35 fighter jet near Kupyansk — top brass

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-35 fighter downed a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near Kupyansk, the spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup West, Sergey Zybinsky, told TASS.

"During combat in the Kupyansk area, a Mi-8 helicopter was downed in a missile attack by the Battlegroup West’s operational/tactical aircraft," he reported.

According to Zybinsky, the assault and army aviation delivered 11 strikes on manpower, weapons and equipment of Ukraine’s 14th separate mechanized brigade and territorial defense units.