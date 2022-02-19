Rostov Region governor introduces state of emergency regime

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 18. /TASS/. The Rostov Region introduced the regime of state of emergency due to a large number of refugees from Donbass, regional Governor Vasily Golubev said on Saturday.

"Given the trend for increasing numbers of arriving people we consider it appropriate to introduce the regime of an emergency situation from 10:00 of February 19," he said at a meeting with Russia’s Acting Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Chupriyan.

"That’s the right decision. We support it," Chupriyan said.