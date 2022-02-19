Russian embassy rejects US allegations of Moscow’s involvement in Ukraine cyberattacks

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in Washington debunked claims of US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger regarding Moscow’s alleged involvement in the recent cyberattacks in Ukraine.

According to the statement, published on the embassy’s Facebook page, Neuberger’s claims are "blatantly anti-Russian."

"We categorically reject the groundless claims of the US administration and we state that Russia has no relation to the mentioned events, and has never carried out any ‘malignant’ operations in cyberspace," the mission underscored.