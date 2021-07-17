Russian diplomat urges OSCE to respond to suppression of freedom of expression in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. International institutions, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), should clearly respond to the blatant suppression of freedom of expression in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday, commenting on OSCE Media Freedom Representative Teresa Ribeiro’s visit to Ukraine.

"And what is the outcome of the visit? The world has never seen a meaningful analysis of the outrages taking place there. There are just half-timid comments, doctored hints, and abstract wishes," Zakharova said.

The diplomat pointed out that Kiev’s steps, which violate its commitments under a wide range of international agreements, had not yet met an appropriate assessment by international institutions.

"Perhaps, the inadmissibility of this polity should be articulated more clearly? It is not enough to simply ‘wish success’ in finding ‘the right methods to battle disinformation," she stressed. "What is required is a timely, complete and sincere response to the blatant practice of suppressing freedom of expression.".