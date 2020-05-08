Russians celebrate Victory Day amid pandemic

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia celebrates the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War amid restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Large-scale celebrations were postponed to a later date, however, many of them will be held online, so Russians will be able to feel the atmosphere of the holiday without leaving their homes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the celebration of Victory Day. Around 10:00 Moscow time, he will lay flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Gardens in Moscow and congratulate Russians.

The traditional Victory Day parade this year was supposed to be larger than usual in honor of the anniversary, but due to security reasons it was postponed to a later date after restrictions due to the pandemic are lifted. However, celebratory military air show will still be held this year in 47 Russian cities, involving about 600 aircraft and helicopters.

The Immortal Regiment’s march will be held online. Everyone can upload photos of their ancestors and their war stories to the event’s website, which will be used in a video and broadcast on federal channels, screens in metro trains, online. Firework shows will be held in 29 cities of Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that events in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory, organized abroad by diplomatic missions, will also be held online.