NALCHIK, September 18. /TASS/. The counter-terrorism operation regime was declared in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria on Wednesday, a source in Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"The counter-terrorism operation regime was declared in the city of Chegem, in some of its districts, starting from 5:00 [Moscow time]," the source said.