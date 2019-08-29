Russia’s FSB foils terrorist plots against federal agencies in North Caucasus

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a series of terrorist attacks that targeted facilities belonging to state bodies and law enforcement agencies in the North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria, the FSB press service said in a statement.

"During an operation based on intelligence information, an arms cache containing two powerful ready-to-use homemade explosive devices was discovered in a forest between the Chernaya Rechka and Altud settlements in the Urvansky District. Since it was dangerous to transport the devices, they were immediately defused," the statement reads.

The FSB and police officers promptly figured out that a local resident with a record of terrorist activity was involved in the making of the explosive devices. "He was detained in the town of Nartkala and confessed to plotting terrorist attacks on facilities belonging to state bodies and law enforcement agencies," the FSB added.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 30.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (crime preparations) and Article 205.1 (act of terrorism). An investigation is underway.