Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FSB thwarts attempt to pass classified information to foreign intelligence service

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 30, 20:24 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The FSB office of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region have thwarted an attempt by a local resident to pass classified military data to a foreign intelligence service

Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, October 30./TASS/. Officers from the FSB office of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region have thwarted an attempt by a local resident to pass classified military data to a foreign intelligence service, the FSB press service said on Monday.

Read also

Russia’s FSB thwarts activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell in Crimea

"Field investigators have pinpointed a local resident who intended to pass military information to a foreign secret service for money remuneration," the press service of the regional FSB office said.

"Through his military acquaintances, he tried to obtain information, including of classified nature, to then sell it to a secret service. The criminal plot was thwarted at the initial stage of implementation, and damage to country’s security was prevented," the press service added.

The potential malefactor received an official warning, which is an important and efficient instrument of preventive reaction by FSB agencies to threats emerging for security of the state, it explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western Pacific
2
Russian Navy hydrographers discover 11 islands in Arctic over past 5 years
3
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
4
Russian envoy says Assad seeking out new roads to national reconciliation
5
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
6
FSB thwarts attempt to pass classified information to foreign intelligence service
7
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама