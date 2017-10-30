FSB thwarts attempt to pass classified information to foreign intelligence service

KALININGRAD, October 30./TASS/. Officers from the FSB office of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region have thwarted an attempt by a local resident to pass classified military data to a foreign intelligence service, the FSB press service said on Monday.

"Field investigators have pinpointed a local resident who intended to pass military information to a foreign secret service for money remuneration," the press service of the regional FSB office said.

"Through his military acquaintances, he tried to obtain information, including of classified nature, to then sell it to a secret service. The criminal plot was thwarted at the initial stage of implementation, and damage to country’s security was prevented," the press service added.

The potential malefactor received an official warning, which is an important and efficient instrument of preventive reaction by FSB agencies to threats emerging for security of the state, it explained.