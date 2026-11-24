KALUGA, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces have destroyed 60 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on Max.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage, he noted.

"Lat [Monday] night and early this [Tuesday] morning, air defense forces destroyed 60 UAVs over the Kaluga Region. Emergency response teams are working at the sites," he wrote.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.