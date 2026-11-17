LUGANSK, November 17. /TASS/. Last week, Kiev maintained an extremely high level of terrorist activity against the background of negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict as it launched more than 8,300 munitions on civilian facilities on Russian soil, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

Abu Dhabi hosted talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on November 10-11.

"Over the past seven days, Ukrainian [armed] formations fired at least 8,334 munitions on civilian facilities on Russian soil, with the delivered strikes affecting a total of 300 civilians, of whom 64 were killed," the senior Russian diplomat said. "Ukrainian formations maintaining an extremely high level of terrorist activity was likely related to Kiev’s ambitions to create a negative backdrop for the negotiation process, initiated by the United States, on resolving the conflict," he added.