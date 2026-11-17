MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia once again calls on the parties to the conflict in the Persian Gulf, first and foremost the United States, to cease hostilities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia once again calls on all parties to the current confrontation, first and foremost on its instigators, namely the United States, to immediately cease hostilities," she said in a commentary on the situation in the Middle East.

The Russian side considers "attacks on civilians and on any civilian targets, including strikes on the territory of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, to be absolutely unacceptable," she emphasized.