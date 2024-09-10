Initiatives on Ukraine to be discussed at BRICS meeting in St. Petersburg — Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. BRICS representatives meeting to talk about security in St. Petersburg on September 10-12 will discuss initiatives on Ukraine, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with Rossiya-24.

"The subjects that will be discussed involve both bilateral relations and interaction, as well as multilateral. Of course, we will discuss those initiatives that the countries propose with regard to Ukraine," he said.

Shoigu noted that many well-known initiatives had been put forth by various countries. "These are China, Brazil. They have a six-point proposal; we have discussed it," he added.

The Russian official also emphasized that BRICS representatives are "all profoundly interested, very professional specialists in charge of their countries’ security issues." "There are a lot of subjects that need to be discussed. And no one should be excluded, there can be no exclusions, and even those who are supporting the sanctions regime in various countries are still concerned, because today this does not involve them but tomorrow it might at any time," Shoigu noted.

The meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues from BRICS and BRICS+ will be held in St. Petersburg on September 10-12.