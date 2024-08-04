Senior diplomat rules out unilateral concessions from Russia to resolve Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia will not make unilateral concessions to the West to settle the Ukrainian conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"The time of Moscow’s unilateral concessions is irrevocably over. Never in the future, even in the best-case scenario in our relations with NATO, the European Union, which is hard to imagine now, but even in these situations, there will be no unilateral concessions from our side to the West," the diplomat said.

"There will be no handouts, gifts, concessions or other gestures to appease Washington. If they try again to impose on us something unilaterally beneficial to them, there will be no agreements. That's the only way," Ryabkov stressed.

Ryabkov noted that some things "worked out with the West recently, especially on certain humanitarian issues, but this does not change the overall picture".