American people 'horrified' that Biden running country after debate debacle — MFA

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 23./TASS/. The American people were appalled that Joe Biden is the man running the country following his debate against former President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Imagine all the deception that came before this, so that at that time, three weeks ago, when this very election debate took place, well, I can't call this one-hour political fervor between Trump and Biden a debate, the United States of America rang out in horror, horrified, you know, at who runs their country and makes decisions," the diplomat said.

The diplomat noted that during the presidential debate even Americans could not understand what Biden was saying. "He would start talking about one thing, then switch to something completely different. And this is a man with the nuclear suitcase, nuclear button, who endlessly churns out sanctions, who supplies tens, hundreds of billions of dollars to fuel conflicts in the heart of Europe and uncontrollably supplies a colossal amount of weapons, with nobody knowing where they will turn up, and they turn up even in the Middle East," Zakharova told a festival of new media.

"The European Union through its relevant agencies says that these weapons, allegedly sent by Biden to Ukraine, are already in the hands of the mafia on the territory of EU countries. And it is a man in this condition that does this, so people were dismayed," the spokeswoman stressed.

On Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election and supported Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in the US presidential election.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He was expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after Biden’s poor debate performance on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.