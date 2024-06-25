Available nuclear deterrents to ensure Russia's security for decades to come — MFA

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The nuclear deterrents achieved in recent years will guarantee Russia's security for decades to come, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

"As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said, the achievements of recent years, first of all those in the sphere of nuclear deterrence, guarantee our security for decades to come," Ryabkov emphasized.

"This does not mean that we should ignore what is happening around us. Far from that. On the contrary, all this is being studied and conclusions are being drawn," Ryabkov stressed.

The Primakov Readings forum was first held in 2015. The conference has since acquired the status of an authoritative platform for discussing international relations scenarios, challenges to international security, and new models of interaction by world policy actors. TASS is the forum’s general media partner.