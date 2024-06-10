Artyomovsk frontline needs to be pushed 25 km farther away to ensure security, says DPR

DONETSK, June 10. /TASS/. The frontline near Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) needs to be pushed by 20-25 km farther away to ensure the city’s security and start recovery work, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossya-24 television channel on Monday.

"The enemy must be pushed away by another 20-25 kilometers from Artyomovsk. These are preliminary estimates to have the possibility to start some work in that community," the DPR head said.

The DPR head told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian army kept delivering intensive strikes on Artyomovsk and Soledar, which hindered recovery work. In addition, no civilians remained in these two cities due to the Ukrainian army’s attacks, he added.

Artyomovsk and Soledar are located 10 km and 16 km east and northeast of Chasov Yar., which is currently a scene of fierce fighting.