Over 180 civilians evacuated from Kharkov region to Russia — official

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. As many as 183 civilians have been evacuated to Russia from the Kharkov region, which is being liberated by Russian troops, according to the head of the region's civil-military administration, Vitaly Ganchev.

"Over the entire period, we managed to evacuate 183 people. These individuals are first placed in temporary accommodation centers in the Belgorod region and then move further. We help them find accommodation in other regions of Russia," Ganchev stated.

According to him, there is no forced evacuation. "People directly approach the military in the settlements entered by our soldiers; no one is forcibly removed. If a person expresses a desire to evacuate from a dangerous area that is constantly under fire, they reach out, and we assist them," Ganchev emphasized.