Czech charge d’affaires summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry on October 17 – MFA

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Czech Charge D’Affaires Jan Ondrejka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 17, where he was handed a protest over Prague’s support for the speculations about Russian military’s alleged involvement in the shelling of the village of Groza in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On October 17, the Charge D’Affaires of the Czech Republic, Jan Ondrejka, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He heard a strong protest in response to the recent demarche of the Czech Foreign Ministry and was informed in detail about the Russian position on the situation around Ukraine, including in the context of Ukrainian fabrications, picked up by Prague, about the alleged involvement of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the strikes on civilian infrastructure in the village of Groza," the Foreign Ministry said.

"The diplomat was harshly reminded of the Czech Republic’s disreputable role in the Ukraine conflict, its energetic support of Kiev so as ‘to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia', its pumping of weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces, which contributes to continuing the conflict and destabilizing the entire region," the ministry added.

In addition, the statement said that "against this backdrop, the attempts of Prague, which turns a blind eye to the crimes by the Kiev regime, to act as a champion of human rights and humanitarian values look untenable, as does the eagerness to lecture others".

Earlier, commenting on the incident in the village of Groza, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian military does not target civilian facilities.