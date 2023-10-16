Russia proposes to amend Brazil-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Middle East

UNITED NATIONS, October 16. /TASS/. Russia has proposed two amendments to Brazil’s draft UN Security Council resolution on the Middle East, namely condemning indiscriminate strikes on the Gaza Strip and a call for a humanitarian ceasefire, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We also learned that a second draft will be voted after ours. We are convinced that our draft better meets the humanitarian needs of the civilian population in Gaza and doesn’t contain political elements that could divide members of the UNSC and affect its role in the settlement of the crisis," he said on his X page (formerly Twitter).

"Therefore in order to balance the second draft, we have proposed two amendments condemning indiscriminate strikes against the Gaza strip and calling for a humanitarian ceasefire to alleviate the dire situation of the civilian population in Gaza.".