Ukrainian attack on distillery in Russia’s Kursk Region leaves one dead

KURSK, September 14. /TASS/. A civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the village of Tyotkino in Russia’s Kursk Region, Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The village of Tyotkino in the Glushkovo neighborhood came under Ukrainian fire. A forklift driver was fatally injured as projectiles were fired on a distillery there. The man died before an ambulance arrived," Starovoit wrote.

The Ukrainians also fired 10 shells at Gordeyevka village in the region's Korenevo District this morning. There were no casualties, but a power transmission line was damaged in the attack.