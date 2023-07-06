June 24 statements by Moscow, Lukashenko on Wagner PMC still valid — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The statements the Kremlin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made on Wagner PMC and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin during the attempted mutiny on June 24 are still valid, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Let me recall the June 24 events. You remember quite lengthy revelations from Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko], and we made a statement, too. All this is still valid," Peskov said, as he refused to comment on a potential relocation of the private military company to Belarus.

When asked to comment on whether the deal to end the armed mutiny envisaged Prigozhin’s departure to Belarus, the Russian presidential spokesman added, "This was also discussed, and both we and Alexander Grigoryevich talked about this."