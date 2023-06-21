Three Ukrainian drones disabled by electronic warfare in Moscow Region — top brass

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian aircraft-type drones were suppressed by electronic warfare while approaching facilities in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today we have foiled an attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities in the Moscow Region with three aircraft-type drones. All drones were deflected by electronic warfare, they lost control and crashed," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the failed terrorist attack.

Law enforcement officers earlier told TASS that in the morning of June 21 "three drones were suppressed by electronic warfare out in a field near the village of Lukino in Novaya Moskva and in the area [of deployment] of the Tamanskaya division in the Moscow Region. They fell without damaging any facilities."