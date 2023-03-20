Putin says he will discuss with Xi China’s peace plan for Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow has studied Beijing's proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine and that he will discuss it at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We have thoroughly studied your proposals for resolving the acute crisis in Ukraine," Putin said, addressing the Chinese leader at a meeting on Monday. "Of course, we will have an opportunity to discuss this," he stressed.

"We know that you proceed from the principles of justice and observance of the fundamental provisions of international law and indivisible security for all countries," Putin said, noting that China was taking a "fair and balanced position on most pressing international problems."

Putin stressed Russia’s openness to negotiations.

"Of course, we will discuss all these issues, including your initiatives, which we treat with respect, of course," Putin pointed out.