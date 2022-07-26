Diplomat regrets Israel’s anti-Russian position on situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Israel’s anti-Russian position on the situation around Ukraine causes regret, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we heard completely unconstructive and, most importantly, biased rhetoric in the statements that Tel Aviv made in recent months," she told the Soloviev Live TV channel. "When the Israeli leadership expressed anti-Russian assessments at various levels - and this is exactly how they sounded - and adopted a pro-Ukrainian position, which actually was about supporting the Kiev regime rather than the Ukrainian people, it was totally in line with what the West keeps saying in a strange and slightly weird manner, and it did raise questions," Zakharova explained.

She pointed out in this regard that it was not Russia that created tensions in relations with Israel. "When we hear the country’s authorities say that some of Russia’s actions on the bilateral level may impact relations, we wonder if these very people think that their actions and statements of the past several months haven’t affected bilateral relations yet," the Russian diplomat emphasized.