Putin proclaims arrival of new era in world history

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. World history is entering a new stage where truly sovereign states only can show a high growth potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum, Putin said: "No matter how hard the so-called supranational elites have been trying to stick to the existing world order, a new era, a new stage in world history is commencing. And only truly sovereign nations can show a high growth potential and take the lead," he emphasized.

"Truly revolutionary transformation is increasingly gaining ground," the Russian president said.

"This tremendous change is surely irreversible, with principles of a more harmonious, more just socially-oriented and safe world order as an alternative to the unipolar one that existed until recently taking shape both nationally and globally," he concluded.