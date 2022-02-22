Russia’s upper house sanctions use of army outside Russia over situation in Donbass

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, has sanctioned the use of armed forces outside Russia over the situation in Donbass.

The resolution to this effect was unanimously supported by all the 153 senators at an extraordinary session on Tuesday.

"The Federation Council rules to give its consent to the Russian president for the use of armed forces outside Russia on the basis of generally recognized principles and norms of international law. The strength of army units, areas of deployment, tasks and the duration of their stay outside Russia are determined by the Russian president in compliance with the Russian constitution," the resolution says.

The document comes into force as soon as it is passed.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s parliament ratified the treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between Russian and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). "The corresponding appeal [of the Russian president on the use of armed forces outside Russia] has been issued on the basis of these normative acts," Andrey Klishas, chairman of the Federation Council constitutional legislation committee, said. "The treaties guarantee the protection of the rights of people living in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, create a legal base for the deployment of Russian army units on these territories to maintain peace in the region."