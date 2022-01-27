Russian-Chinese relations help balance international situation — Medvedev

GORKI, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and China don’t have a military alliance but it doesn’t rule out defense cooperation between the two countries, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

"We don’t have any military alliance with China and no one seeks it. However, others keep talking about it, monitoring our relations," he pointed out.

According to Medvedev, "this means that it serves as a balancing pole in the global balance of power, influencing the centers of power in international relations." Still, he noted that the fact that Russia and China did not have a military alliance "does not rule out cooperation in various fields, including defense, and various joint exercises."

"We do maintain strategic relations, very good, fundamental relations. Our relations are mutually beneficial. No one seeks military alliances, which has been repeatedly emphasized," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman noted. "However, our very ties with China are an important factor in international relations. Look, our friends on the other side of the Atlantic and in Europe keep saying: the Russians and the Chinese do this, the Russians and the Chinese do that," Medvedev said.

He was confident that "there is an advanced strategic partnership between Russia and China," which "absolutely suits" both parties. Medvedev also stressed that relations between Moscow and Beijing "have reached the highest level ever."