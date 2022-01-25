Russia-China gas supply deals reach ‘high degree of readiness’ - ambassador

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese talks on supplies of gas from Russia’s Far East to China have reached a "high degree of readiness," Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said at a news conference on Tuesday.

He said that the project to deliver Russian natural gas to China via Mongolia was not the only possible route for Russian supplies.

"There is another project, envisaging deliveries of natural gas from Russian Far Eastern deposits, including those on the Sakhalin Island. This is another project being discussed at the moment. And, I would say, the discussion has reached a high degree of final documents' readiness," he said.