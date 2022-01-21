Russia highly values Switzerland’s role in settling global problems — top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during the meeting with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, has emphasized Geneva’s great contribution to settling numerous international challenges, the Russian diplomatic service stated on its Telegram channel.

"Thank you for the opportunity to hold a meeting and I would like to take the opportunity to deliver greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin. We are interested in resuming cooperation in many fields, including economic and political contacts. We highly appreciate the contribution Switzerland and especially Geneva made to global dialogue, setting up an atmosphere for discussing and resolving many international challenges," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

In turn, Cassis made assurances that Switzerland was always ready to support the dialogue between the states, providing the platform for talks.

The negotiations between Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended on Friday in Geneva. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released the proposals on security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO. The consultations were on January 10 in Geneva, while a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council was held on January 12 in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council met in Vienna on January 13.