Russia, US maintain weekly contacts to normalize diplomatic missions’ work - diplomat

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Contacts between Moscow and Washington to normalize operations of diplomatic missions are maintained on a weekly basis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"Contacts have indeed intensified. Special meetings of high-ranking representatives were held on these matters. Discussions do not stop, they continue on a weekly basis," Ryabkov said.

No progress has been achieved so far on key issues for normalizing operations of diplomatic missions, the diplomat said. "Regrettably there is no progress on key items," he added.