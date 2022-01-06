Russia looks forward to quick result of security guarantees’ talks - diplomat

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the outcome of talks with Washington and NATO on security guarantees will be achieved fairly quickly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"We expect - the President reiterated that - to have the fairly quick result [in security talks with the US and NATO]," the official said.

Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva. Moscow will also discuss its concerns in the security sphere in Europe on January 12 at the Russia-NATO Council’s meeting in Brussels and at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.