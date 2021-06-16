Minsk remains venue for Contact Group talks, they won’t be relocated — senior official

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The meetings of the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine are not being transferred from their venue in the Belarusian capital and take place regularly on the schedule, Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of Russia’s Presidential Executive Office, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Nothing is being relocated, and the meetings are held regularly on the schedule. The venue will remain, but the question is that there is no result. In the six years since the Minsk accords were signed, one of the sides has been concocting how not to implement them," he said.

"Along with this, the partners are continually trying to revive the discussion about fundamental causes of the conflict and the parties to the conflict, but this discussion ended on February 12, 2015, with the signing of the Minsk agreements," Kozak continued. "Everyone reaffirms their commitment with the agreements — Ukraine, the countries of the Normandy format alongside members of the United Nations Security Council. Everyone stands for the Minsk accords."

Nevertheless, the attempts to restart the discussion about who is considered a party to the conflict have never stopped, he said.

"It is said from time to time that Russia should implement the [Minsk] agreements. This thesis can be heard. But when asked what commitment Russia should fulfill in accordance with these agreements, there is silence," the deputy chief of staff added.

Kozak pointed out that Ukraine, France, Germany, and the United States, when urging Russia "to exert influence on Donbass," keep silent when asked about evidence of the breach of agreements by the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR respectively).

"Donbass has already submitted the bills on its political future as part of Ukraine, but Kiev does not see them, nor does it want to respond. There has been complete silence since last October. A bill on the status of Donbass as part of Ukraine was submitted as well - and silence again. And not only does Ukraine keep silent, but also the Normandy format does. That is the problem," he concluded.

Earlier, Leonid Kravchuk, the head of Kiev’s delegation in the Contact Group and Ukraine’s first president, said that he did not rule out that the negotiations might be relocated from Belarus to "a neutral and democratic country" once it is impossible to hold talks in Minsk due to the protests after the presidential election last August.