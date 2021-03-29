Moscow continues work to coordinate Putin-Macron-Merkel videoconference, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Moscow continues work to coordinate a joint videoconference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron with Berlin and Paris, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert earlier said that there had been no videoconference between Putin, Macron and Merkel on March 29.

"We continue coordination with Berlin and Paris," the Kremlin spokesman noted when asked whether it was planned to hold such an event and when it could take place.