Putin, Macron confirm readiness for further coordination on Karabakh

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh in detail and confirmed their mutual readiness to continue the coordination on various aspects of the peaceful settlement, Kremlin press service said Tuesday.

"Russian President underscored that the situation in the region stabilizes itself, and the November 9 agreements, achieved by the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia - are generally being complied with. The sides noted a successful work of the Russian peacekeepers, who ensure the ceasefire and the safety of civilians under the request of Baku and Yerevan. The sides confirmed mutual readiness for further coordination on various aspects of the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, within the OSCE Minsk Group in particular," the press service said.

Humanitarian problems, connected to repatriation of refugees, restoration of infrastructure, preservation of religious and cultural memorials were named as the most pressing issues.

Previously, the two leaders discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 16. At that time, Putin told his French counterpart about the stabilization of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and deployment of a peacemaker contingent in the region.